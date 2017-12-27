On The Mark, Wednesday, December 27, 2017 Than Mitchell and guest co-host Todd Roup, along with Roger Haddon, President and CEO of the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, talk about the life, the legacy and the career of Dick Orkin. They discuss Sunbury High School, his work at WKOK, and the legendary status he earning in the radio business. (Click here to download or listen).
WKOK Staff |
December 27, 2017 |
