On The Mark, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Billy Allred host a call-in from Jessica Brittain, a member of Columbia County Indivisible on Net Neutrality. We also discuss a Berk’s County case where parents allowed their child to die because the don’t believe in outside medical intervention, the GOP tax plan, and other topics. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Billy Allred host a call-in from Jessica Brittain, a member of Columbia County Indivisible on Net Neutrality. We also discuss a Berk’s County case where parents allowed their child to die because the don’t believe in outside medical intervention, the GOP tax plan, and other topics. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
December 20, 2017 |
About The Author