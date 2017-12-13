On The Mark, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about the need for a new abortion law in Penna., and why legislators passed it, and why the Governor will veto it. We also discussed local control of police departments, and the need for term limits for our elected leaders (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff
