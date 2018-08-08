On The Mark, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan start out discussing the tragically violent weekend recently in Chicago where gun violence claimed nearly a dozen lives, and many more were injured by gunfire. The comparison between Chicago and New York was discussed with things like the number of foot patrols, detectives and mayoral oversight listed as key differences. Also, NYC has many more officers per person than Chicago. The show ends with a story about a judge who won’t allow transgender teens to change their name until they are 18.

