On The Mark, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the removal of plaques, memorials, momuments and other symbols of the Confederacy, our violent past, oppression of Native Americans and all other negative aspects of our history. To whom will we erect a statue? We discuss James Cameron, in Cameron Park in Sunbury, and Yale’s door plaque that depicts a puritan pointing a rifle at a native. (Click here to download or listen)