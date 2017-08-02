On The Mark, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Kai Kelly, a transgender man and US Air Force vet, Susan Decker, a licensed professional counselor, and Chris Waldrab, a gay man and VP of the Spectrum Alliance, on LGBT issues, awareness and discussions. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Kai Kelly, a transgender man and US Air Force vet, Susan Decker, a licensed professional counselor, and Chris Waldrab, a gay man and VP of the Spectrum Alliance, on LGBT issues, awareness and discussions. (Click here to download or listen)
August 2, 2017 |
