On The Mark, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan open up the phones and read emails about the Charlottesville, VA chaos, the alt-right and alt-left, antifas, KKK, and other hate groups, the WHLM, Dave Reilly controversy, the protesters in downtown Bloomsburg, Joe Reilly’s most recent statement, and we hear from Dr. Wendy Lynn Lee about why radio stations aren’t just another business. (Click here to download or listen)