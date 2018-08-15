On The Mark, Wednesday, August 15, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk traffic–traffic is backed up for miles trying to get through Sunbury because of the Route 15 closure. We discuss the CSVT project, the crane mishap, the PennDOT response, and traffic volumes in Sunbury. Then we discussed the PA grand jury presentment regarding child sexual assault in the Catholic church. We discussed the heinous crimes, cover-ups and the lack of punishment for the incidents. We talked about the AG’s remarks and the Harrisburg Diocese response.

