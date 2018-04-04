On The Mark, Wednesday, April 4, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley host Dwayne Heisler–the Columbia County progressive idealist, and Jessica Brittain, of Columbia County Indivisible–on the topic of gun violence and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50th anniversary of his assassination. We discuss Rev. King’s words about guns, and discussed an upcoming event in Bloosmburg. Then during open phones, we discussed the Sinclair Broadcasting editorial read by its anchors, and the state of race in the US. (Click here to download or listen)