Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Rich Shoch talking about the new prison, the old prison site (Celotex site), Northumberland County vs. Coal Township, Vinny Clausi, truth, liar, Kymberley Best, Senior Centers, Trevorton, Shamokin, county budget, Sunbury, Sam Schiccatano, cost of government, and other topics.

Click here to download