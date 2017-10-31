On The Mark, Tuesday, October 31, Halloween, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about ‘cultural appropriation,’ the process by which someone in a costume draws on some other culture’s characterists. When is it appropriate, when is it disresepectful, and where is that line. We also host Northumberland County Prothonotary candidate Jamie Saleski. (click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
October 31, 2017 |
