On The Mark, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the election, the Daily Item interview with Tom Marino, the Texas shooting. We have a vibrant discussion about common sense changes in gun laws that could make us safer. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
November 7, 2017 |
