On The Mark, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host US Senator Pat Toomey on the GOP tax plan, and ACA repeal. Then we hosted open phones, debating the tax plan, and discussing the ongoing NFL kneeling National Anthem protests (Click here to download or listen).
November 21, 2017 |
