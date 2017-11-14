On The Mark, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss Judge Roy Moore and the accusations that he had illegal sexual contact with young girls. Then were discussed the US Army changing its standards so individuals with previous mental health diagnoses can get in the Army. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
November 14, 2017 |
