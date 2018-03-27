On The Mark, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan interview Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Scicchitano on the new prison project, the Coal Township lawsuit and numerous other county topics. Then we discuss Stormy Daniels. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
March 27, 2018 |
