On The Mark, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about an IUP professor who kicked a student out of class for disrupting class when the student disagreed with the gender designations being talked about. We also heard an excerpt of an interview with two students participating in Wednesday’s nationwide student walkout. (Click here to download or listen)
March 13, 2018 |
