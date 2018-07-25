Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about the President’s latest controversies, and an Amish farmer who is fighting a local township over sewage connections. The farmer claimed a religious exemption when it came to connecting to a new municipal sewage system–but an appellate court rejected that claim. Joe argued for big government forcing the farmer to connect, while Mark used a common sense scale vs. need argument.
On The Mark, Tuesday, July 25, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)
