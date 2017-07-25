On The Mark, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Mark & Joe argue about a psychiatrist who says transgenderism is a mental illness and we should allow people to ‘transition.’ Also, should someone with two DUI’s be able to buy a gun. (Click here to download or listen).
On The Mark, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Mark & Joe argue about a psychiatrist who says transgenderism is a mental illness and we should allow people to ‘transition.’ Also, should someone with two DUI’s be able to buy a gun. (Click here to download or listen).
WKOK Staff |
July 25, 2017 |
About The Author