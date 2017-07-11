On The Mark, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Mark and Joe discuss Sunbury’s new public meeting policy, closing rail crossings in Sunbury, and Northumberland’s Duke St/Rt. 147 detour, gun control issues, police shootings and other topics! (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
July 11, 2017 |
