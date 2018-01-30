On The Mark, Tuesday, January 30, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap-up the discussion about education–and the 50 Best, and Worst districts in the state, and today’s list–the highest SATs, including Lewisburg. Then we discuss ‘Chief Wahoo’ of the Atlanta Braves, and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Tuesday, January 30, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap-up the discussion about education–and the 50 Best, and Worst districts in the state, and today’s list–the highest SATs, including Lewisburg. Then we discuss ‘Chief Wahoo’ of the Atlanta Braves, and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
January 30, 2018 |
About The Author