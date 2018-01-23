On The Mark, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Dr. Matt Rousu, Interim Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business, economics professor, Susquehanna University, on the government shutdown, who won, who lost and how the American people are the real losers. Then during open phones will discuss the shutdown, and the PA Supreme Court decision regarding PA’s congressional districts. (Click here to download or listen)