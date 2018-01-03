On The Mark, Tuesday, January 2, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan are back with a guest: Sunbury Mayor David Persing, with his exit interview and words about the next administration. Then we argue about the legalization of marijuana and the bad state government of Pennsylvania. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff
January 3, 2018
