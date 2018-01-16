On The Mark, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan interview GOP US congressional candidate Doug McLinko, a Bradford County Commissioner and former Wysox Township Supervisor, on why his is running against Cong. Tom Marino in the spring primary. We do a compare and contrast with Mr. Marino, and talk about immigration, constituent service, opioids and other topics. Then Joe and Mark argue about a university that won’t allow a Christian student group, that won’t allow gays in leadership. (Click here to download or listen)