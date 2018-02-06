On The Mark, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the Broad Street damage after the Super Bowl, and we discuss why mostly white sports fans are encouraged to ‘go home’ while predominantly black protesters are hit with water cannons and arrested. Also, a school that cancelled a ‘Daddy-Daughter’ dance because it discriminates against fatherless girls, moms, sons, and others. (Click here to download or listen)