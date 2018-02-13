On The Mark, Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about a proposal to send food (think, Blue Apron’) to Access card holders, rather than issue the card and let them buy food at a store. We also discuss a Census Bureau proposal to ask every the question–are you a US citizen? (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
February 13, 2018 |
