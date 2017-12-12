On The Mark, Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the Sunbury mayor elect Kurt Karlovich vs. the police chief Tim Miller and last nigh’s Sunbury City Council meeting, also the sexual assault revelations and men’s reactions, and President Trump doubling down on the media. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the Sunbury mayor elect Kurt Karlovich vs. the police chief Tim Miller and last nigh’s Sunbury City Council meeting, also the sexual assault revelations and men’s reactions, and President Trump doubling down on the media. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
December 12, 2017 |
About The Author