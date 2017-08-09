On The Mark, Tuesday, August 9, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss a school district which promises that he honors and AP classes will be made up of a proportion of whites and minorities which matches the schools population as a whole. Then we discuss suing drug companies for the opioid crisis. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff
August 9, 2017
