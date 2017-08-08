On The Mark, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up the discussion about high crime, murder hotspots in Baltimore and Chicago, then we argue about sanctuary cities, policing and other immigration issues (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 8, 2017 |
