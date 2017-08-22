On The Mark, Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the President’s new policy on US involvement in Afghanistan, then we discussed an effort at Liberty University for students to mail back their diplomas, and at Lehigh University students want Pres. Trump’s honorary degree rescinded. We also discussed Oregon’s new abortion funding law. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the President’s new policy on US involvement in Afghanistan, then we discussed an effort at Liberty University for students to mail back their diplomas, and at Lehigh University students want Pres. Trump’s honorary degree rescinded. We also discussed Oregon’s new abortion funding law. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 22, 2017 |
About The Author