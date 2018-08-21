On The Mark, Tuesday, August 21, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan are back to together and resume arguing. First about students at Chapel Hill pulling down a ‘Silent Sam’ statue on campus, and some of the kids were arrested for being in public with their faces covered. Then were discussed a state legislator who has had three accidents in three years in her state car, while driving without a license. Then were discuiss Gov. Tom Wolf’s misuse of his office to send out important flood updates from his office. Then we discuss California’s new rule which may outlaw sugary drinks in child friendly meal practices.

