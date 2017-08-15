On The Mark, Tuesday, August 15, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the radio announcer in Bloomsburg who reportedly had white supremacist supporting Tweets and FB posts. There were picketers at the radio station where he works, and some advertisers say they are pulling their ads. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 15, 2017 |
About The Author