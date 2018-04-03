On The Mark, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Paul Mango (GOP candidate for governor) on the topics of the budget, the Governor Wolf administration, Mango’s GOP opponents in the primary, his pro-life stance, and many other topics. Then on open phones, Joe and Mark discuss a lack of decorum in modern political discussions, using Ted Nugent’s recent remarks about Parkland students as example, and we discuss other topics. (Click here to download or listen)