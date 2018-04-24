On The Mark, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the Midd-West School Districting hiring of a new head football coach and the initiation of the new varsity football program. We discussed some residents concerns that the incoming coach had a losing record, even an 1-10 season, but during the show we argued about which is more important–building good players and teamwork, or winning. A vibrant discussion about winning ensued and dominated the entire program.

Click here to download.