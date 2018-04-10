On The Mark, Tuesday, April 10, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan have a discussion about the movie ‘Paterno’ and various questions raised by the movie, including a 1976 child abuse allegation which Joe Paterno knew about. We also wrapped up the discussion about Christian privilege in the US, and we talked about Sunbury’s budget and school safety. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Tuesday, April 10, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan have a discussion about the movie ‘Paterno’ and various questions raised by the movie, including a 1976 child abuse allegation which Joe Paterno knew about. We also wrapped up the discussion about Christian privilege in the US, and we talked about Sunbury’s budget and school safety. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
April 10, 2018 |
