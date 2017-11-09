On The Mark, Thursday, November 9, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan get Joe’s reaction to the CSVT ‘preferred alignment’ and the Route 61 connector. Then more words about the Muslim coupe harassed in the Northumberland area recently, then we discuss the Kevin Spacey case where he is losing roles, and money, because of unproven allegations. (Click here to download or listen)
