On The Mark, Thursday, November 2, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host magisterial district judge candidate (incumbent) Ben Apfelbaum. He talks about his candidacy and compares himself to his opponent and responds to some of his remarks. On open phones, we discuss liberal professors and Mark mishandles a caller. (Click here to download or listen).
WKOK Staff |
November 2, 2017 |
