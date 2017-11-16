On The Mark, Thursday, November 16, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host the new dean of the College of Management at Bucknell University, Dr. Raquel Alexander, on the new GOP tax-cut bill, and US Senator Bob Casey calls in. Then we host open phones discussing a parent who punished their child by making them work for neighbors, for free. (Click here to download or listen)
November 16, 2017 |
