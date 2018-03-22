On The Mark, Thursday, March 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue — who would win a fist fight between Joe Biden vs. President Trump. We also start to discuss a YouTube decision to stop some gun videos. We also talk about ‘taking the man’ out of mankind, woman, mailman, etc. etc. (Click here to download or listen)
March 22, 2018 |
