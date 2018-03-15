On The Mark, Thursday, March 15, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up the discussion about school walkouts, common sense changes in gun laws that would make us safer, and changes in school security, including resource officers, which may make students safer. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Thursday, March 15, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up the discussion about school walkouts, common sense changes in gun laws that would make us safer, and changes in school security, including resource officers, which may make students safer. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
March 15, 2018 |
About The Author