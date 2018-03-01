On The Mark, Thursday, March 1, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan interview Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green. He talks about the F*** Police signs that popped up on campus, the university’s mission toward inclusion and acceptance, the Susquehanna Rising group, the pushback against the Ben Shapiro appearance and other academic topics. The during open phones, we discussed President Donald J. Trump and his proposed measures to curb gun violence. (Click here to download or listen)