On The Mark, Thursday, July 27, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about Pres. Donald Trump’s transgender Tweet on the US Military. We host Susan Decker, a psychologist who counsel’s people who are transgender. We received many calls on both sides of this divisive issue. We also briefly talk about the PA Senates massive tax increase proposal. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Thursday, July 27, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about Pres. Donald Trump’s transgender Tweet on the US Military. We host Susan Decker, a psychologist who counsel’s people who are transgender. We received many calls on both sides of this divisive issue. We also briefly talk about the PA Senates massive tax increase proposal. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
July 27, 2017 |
About The Author