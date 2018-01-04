Home
On The Mark, Thursday, January 4, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan focus on immigration. We discuss the $26 billion in remittances to Mexico, sanctuary cities, Motel 6’s policy of giving the names and personal info of guests to ICE, and we search for solutions. (Click here to download or listen)

