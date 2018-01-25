On The Mark, Thursday, January 25, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan start out talking about an Iowa ruling which allows a conservative Christian club to stay on campus, despite barring a gay man from their leadership roles, because the school doesn’t enforce anti-discrimination rules against other groups. We also discuss pending proposal in South Dakota that would allow active duty military to drink alcohol at age 18. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Thursday, January 25, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan start out talking about an Iowa ruling which allows a conservative Christian club to stay on campus, despite barring a gay man from their leadership roles, because the school doesn’t enforce anti-discrimination rules against other groups. We also discuss pending proposal in South Dakota that would allow active duty military to drink alcohol at age 18. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
January 25, 2018 |
About The Author