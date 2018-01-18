On The Mark, Thursday, January 18, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Union County Commissioner Preston Boop on the rescue of hundreds of stranded Millmont residents, who were isolated from the rest of the county by an ice jam and the rising Penns Creek. He talked about the complex, dramatic and heroic work to save the residents, and protect the rescuers. Then during open phones, Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberley Best calls to discuss the lawsuit filed by the majority commissioners against Coal Township. (Click here to download or listen)