On The Mark, Thursday, January 11, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up, and continue the discussion about redistricting. There are two updates–a federal redistricting case is on hold, pending appeal — and a state case is still pending and was talked about on OTM yesterday. We also discuss Dolly Parton removing the name ‘Dixie’ from her Dolly Parton Dixie Stampede shows. (Click here to download or listen)