Home
On The Mark, Thursday, February 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host US Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station), talking about the Florida school shooting, the NRA, school safety, mental health laws, the opioid crisis, redistricting and a wide range of other topics. (Click here to download or listen)

On The Mark, Thursday, February 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host US Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station), talking about the Florida school shooting, the NRA, school safety, mental health laws, the opioid crisis, redistricting and a wide range of other topics. (Click here to download or listen)

WKOK Staff | February 22, 2018 |

Click here to download

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff