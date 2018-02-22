On The Mark, Thursday, February 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host US Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station), talking about the Florida school shooting, the NRA, school safety, mental health laws, the opioid crisis, redistricting and a wide range of other topics. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Thursday, February 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host US Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station), talking about the Florida school shooting, the NRA, school safety, mental health laws, the opioid crisis, redistricting and a wide range of other topics. (Click here to download or listen)
February 22, 2018 |
