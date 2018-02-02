On The Mark, Thursday, February 1, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up the State of the Union emails, the ‘failing education system’ discussion and talk about President Trump’s first year in office (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Thursday, February 1, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up the State of the Union emails, the ‘failing education system’ discussion and talk about President Trump’s first year in office (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
February 2, 2018 |
About The Author