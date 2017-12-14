On The Mark, Thursday, December 14, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss Pennsylvania being 45th in the nation in terms of budgeting, pension soundness, unemployment, poverty and other factors. We blame bad leaders in Harrisburg, but then Rep. Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer), calls in and says its all 98 GOP’s who voted for the state’s budget–not just the leadership. We end up receiving a dozen suggestions to help fix Harrisburg. (Click here to download or listen).