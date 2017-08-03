On The Mark, Thursday, August 3, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan are back for an arguement about legal immigration and President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a US Senate plan that would favor immigrants who speak English and have a work skill. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 3, 2017 |
