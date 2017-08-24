On The Mark, Thursday, August 24, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss a controversy in a kindergarten where kids were taught about transgenderism, Colin Kaepernick being blackballed, and the state boat commission barred from doing random searches of boats. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Thursday, August 24, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss a controversy in a kindergarten where kids were taught about transgenderism, Colin Kaepernick being blackballed, and the state boat commission barred from doing random searches of boats. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 24, 2017 |
About The Author